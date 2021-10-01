.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Oman expects tropical storm Shaheen to intensify

  • Font
Strong waves break over a seaside promenade in the Omani capital Muscat on October 29, 2019. (AFP)
Strong waves break over a seaside promenade in the Omani capital Muscat on October 29, 2019. (AFP)

Oman expects tropical storm Shaheen to intensify

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority said on Friday that tropical storm Shaheen was expected to intensify into a category 1 tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours and directly impact coastal areas including the capital Muscat from Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The center of the storm is about 650 kilometer away from Muscat Governorate and the closest convective clouds band associated with the storm is about 500 kilometer away,” the authority said in a statement on Twitter.

Shaheen continues to move towards the coastal areas from north Muscat and the governorate of Al Batinah, both of which it is expected to directly impact on Sunday, including strong winds and heavy rain causing severe flash floods.

Rough seas are expected starting from Saturday evening between south Al-Sharqiya to Musandam with waves reaching heights of 8 to 12 meters, the Civil Aviation Authority said.

The public was advised to take precautions, keep away from low lying areas and avoid crossing wadis, or valleys.

Read more:

Tropical Storm Odette slogs offshore of mid-Atlantic coast

Oman’s role in ongoing Yemen crisis is to help, mediate: FM

Intense sandstorm engulfs several areas of Saudi Arabia; public urged to stay home

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know
Bahrain’s Jewish community welcomes ‘historic’ visit of Israeli FM Lapid Bahrain’s Jewish community welcomes ‘historic’ visit of Israeli FM Lapid
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai to be renovated into futuristic ‘District 2020’ after March 2022 Expo 2020 Dubai to be renovated into futuristic ‘District 2020’ after March 2022
Iran to hold military drill near border with Azerbaijan amid Tehran-Baku tensions Iran to hold military drill near border with Azerbaijan amid Tehran-Baku tensions
Etihad Rail completes 139 km of UAE’s rail network up to Al Ghuwaifat on Saudi border Etihad Rail completes 139 km of UAE’s rail network up to Al Ghuwaifat on Saudi border
Britney Spears' father suspended as conservator, judge cites toxic situation Britney Spears' father suspended as conservator, judge cites toxic situation
UAE officially launches Expo 2020 Dubai, world’s biggest cultural gathering UAE officially launches Expo 2020 Dubai, world’s biggest cultural gathering
Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More