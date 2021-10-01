.
Saudi Arabia foils attempt to import 12 mln Captagon pills hidden in cocoa beans

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority at Saudi Arabia's Jeddah Islamic Port has thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of Captagon amphetamine pills. (Supplied)

Saudi Arabia foils attempt to import 12 mln Captagon pills hidden in cocoa beans

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Islamic Port has thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of Captagon amphetamine pills, amounting to more than 12 million pills, which were found hidden in a consignment of cocoa beans.

The authority explained that the seizure process took place after the cocoa consignment was subjected to customs procedures and detected through security techniques at the port.

Captagon pills were hidden within the cocoa beans.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority confirmed that it is continuing to tighten customs control over the Kingdom's imports and that it is standing by the smugglers' attempts.

The authority called for contributing to the fight against smuggling to protect society and the national economy by communicating with it on the number designated for security reports (1910) or via e-mail 1910@zatca.gov.sa or the international number (00966114208417).

The authority, through these channels, receives reports related to crimes, smuggling, and violations of the provisions of the unified customs system in complete secrecy.

A financial reward is given to the whistleblower in the event that the notification information is correct.

Captagon is used by fighters at war because of the effects it can have on fatigue. It is an amphetamine that has widely been made and exported illegally from Lebanon.

Lebanese officials pledged to do more to combat drug smuggling out of the country after Saudi Arabia ordered a ban on all produce imports from Beirut.

Ties between Beirut and Riyadh have soured in recent years following the steady rise of Hezbollah and its increased influence over the Lebanese state and its institutions. Hezbollah continues to support Yemen’s Houthi militia, which attacks Saudi Arabia and civilians inside the Kingdom almost daily.

