Oman declares two days nationwide holiday due to tropical storm Shaheen

High waves break on the sea side promenade in the Omani capital Muscat on October 2, 2021, as the Shaheen tropical storm hits the country. (AFP)
High waves break on the sea side promenade in the Omani capital Muscat on October 2, 2021, as the Shaheen tropical storm hits the country. (AFP)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Authorities in Oman have declared Sunday and Monday (Oct. 3 and 4) as official holidays nationwide amid bad weather conditions caused by tropical storm Shaheen.

"3 and 4 October 2021 will be an official holiday for employees of departments of state administrative apparatus, other legal entities, private sector establishments, except the Governorates of Dhofar and Al Wusta due to adverse climate conditions being witnessed by the Sultanate," the Oman news agency tweeted on Saturday.

Private sector business owners were told they could keep their employees working on both days if deemed necessary to continue work during this holiday.

Oman's Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement that tropical cyclone Shaheen continues to move towards the coastal areas of the Oman Sea with an estimated surface wind speed around the center between 64 to 75 knots and is about 320 km away from Muscat governorate.

