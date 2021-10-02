Police: Air ambulance crashes in the UAE, killing four

An Abu Dhabi air ambulance flown by the emirate’s police crashed Saturday, killing four people, Abu Dhabi Police said via Twitter.

Abu Dhabi police named the deceased as pilots Khamis Saeed al-Houli, Muhammed al-Rashidi, doctor Shahid Farouk Gholam, and nurse Joel Qiui Sakara Minto, in an announcement on Twitter.

The force extended its sympathies to the families of the deceased.

The Abu Dhabi police gave no details on the location or cause of the crash.

