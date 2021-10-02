Saudi Arabia inaugurates record-breaking Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion

Saudi Arabia inaugurated its Guiness World Record-breaking pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, kicking off a six-month display of the Kingdom’s past, present, and future.

The pavilion promotes the business opportunities presented by the Kingdom’s rapid modernization under the Vision 2030 plan.

It also includes displays championing Saudi Arabia’s culture, nature, and historic tourist attractions including the ancient city of AlUla.

The pavilion offers visitors a glimpse of some of Saudi Arabia’s five UNESCO world heritage sites.

Traditional Saudi Ardah dancers wielding ceremonial swords delivered an energetic performance to the beat of folkloric drums and spoken poetry to open the pavilion.

Its inauguration was attended by the H.E. Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri, Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Committee for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai; Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, H.E. Turki Aldakhil; Hussain Hanbazazah, the Commissioner-General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion; other Gulf countries’ ambassadors, and officials and cultural figures from around the world.

Commenting on the official opening, H.E. Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri, Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Committee for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Pavilion, said in a statement: “Our country is at this global forum with its young, renewed spirit and aspiration towards a prosperous future for the region and the world.”

Hussain Hanbazazah, the Commissioner-General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion, said:

“The pavilion offers rich and varied content, activities and programs covering the economy, development and culture, targeting all segments from children and families to businessmen and investors.

“All visitors will see Saudi Arabia as it really is: an exciting fusion of old and new - an ancient and evolving tourist destination for adventurers, explorers, and luxury travelers and a destination unlike any other.

“Our Pavilion is a bridge that will connect the people of Saudi Arabia to the world and will help deepen regional and global ties.”

The pavilion was built using sustainable methods, and was awarded a LEED version 4 Platinum rating from the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

