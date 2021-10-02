Saudi Defense Forces destroy Houthi drone aimed at Jazan

Saudi Defense Forces said Friday that they intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone fired by the Iran-backed Houthis.

The drone was fired at Saudi Arabia’s Jazan.

The Iran-backed Houthis regularly launch attacks on Saudi Arabia and Yemeni areas under the control of the internationally recognized government.

Iran backs the group in its fight against the Yemeni Armed Forces and supplies the Houthis with weapons, drones, and military training as well.

