Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Saudi-led coalition spokesmaQAn, Colonel Turki al-Malki, speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Arab Coalition spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Malki, speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 22, 2021. (Reuters)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

“We are dealing with the sources of threat to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attacks,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement carried by SPA.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia's air defenses have intercepted an explosive drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait.

“Houthi militias continue their attempts to target civilians and civilian objects,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

