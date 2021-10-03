Child reported dead after disappearing during Oman’s Shaheen storm

Authorities have confirmed the death of a child in the Wilayat al-Amerat in Oman during tropical storm Shaheen due to heavy rains, the country’s state news agency reported on Sunday.

The death of the child, whose identity has not yet been identified, is the first reported casualty from the tropical storm.

The storm was 90 kilometers away Oman’s capital Muscat on Sunday morning, approaching with wind speeds of up to 139 kilometers per hour, according to the country’s civil aviation authority, and it has strengthened into a category 1 tropical cyclone.

Tropical storm Shaheen is expected to land on Oman’s northern coast, close to the city of Sohar, according to the US Navy’s Joint Typhoon Warning Center, which also predicted that if it turns norths, it could pass over the United Arab Emirates’ Fujairah port, a key crude-oil hub.

