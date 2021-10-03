EU top diplomat Borrell says discussed nuclear talks, Afghanistan in Saudi visit

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said during a visit to Saudi Arabia on Sunday that he had briefed his partners about the prospects of restarting nuclear talks with Iran and hoped that would happen “soon.”

Borrell, speaking at a joint news conference with his Saudi counterpart, said he had also exchanged views on Afghanistan and Yemen. He said the EU was ready to pursue trade deals with Gulf Arab countries.

For his part, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said he had reviewed several issues with his EU counterpart, adding that their meeting in Riyadh also saw them reviewing “the opportunities achieved by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

Prince Faisal also confirmed to Borrell “the seriousness of the Houthi militia’s practices in Yemen,” adding that Saudi Arabia is conducting a “dialogue with the United States regarding the war in Yemen.”

He stressed “the danger of the Houthi militia continuing to bet on military options in Yemen,” explaining that “the Houthis continue to violate despite the ceasefire initiatives in Yemen.”

With regard to the Iranian nuclear issue, the Saudi foreign minister said that Riyadh is deeply concerned about Iranian transgressions.

“They contradict Iran’s declarations of the peaceful nature of its nuclear program,” he said.

