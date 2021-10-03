.
Flights to and from Oman delayed, rescheduled due to Shaheen storm

High waves break on the Mutrah sea side promenade in the Omani capital Muscat on October 2, 2021, as the Shaheen tropical storm hits the country. (AFP)
High waves break on the Mutrah sea side promenade in the Omani capital Muscat on October 2, 2021, as the Shaheen tropical storm hits the country. (AFP)

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Flights to and from Oman’s capital city of Muscat have been delayed and rescheduled until further notice due to tropical storm Shaheen, the country’s airport authority announced.

“Dear travelers, we would like to inform you that all flights to and from Muscat International Airport have been postponed and rescheduled to a further notice to avoid any risks that may result from the direct impact of climate conditions on the Airport’s operations,” the announcement read.

The storm was 90 kilometers off Oman’s capital of Muscat on Sunday morning, approaching with wind speeds of up to 139 kilometers per hour, according to the country’s civil aviation authority, and is soon expected to strengthen into a category 1 tropical cyclone.

Tropical storm Shaheen is expected to land on Oman’s northern coast, close to the city of Sohar, according to the US Navy’s Joint Typhoon Warning Center, which also predicted that if it turn norths, it could pass over the United Arab Emirates’ Fujairah port, a key crude-oil hub.

