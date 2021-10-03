.
Two labor workers dead after mountain collapses due to Shaheen storm in Oman

A picture taken on October 3, 2021, shows flooding in the Omani capital Muscat, as the Shaheen tropical storm hits the country. One child has died in flash flooding while flights and schools have been suspended as tropical Cyclone Shaheen bears down on Oman, authorities said. (AFP)
Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

At least two dead labor workers were pulled out of the rubble as a result of a mountain collapse on their accommodation unit in the Rusayl industrial area due to weather conditions caused by tropical cyclone Shaheen, Oman News Agency reported.

Oman’s search and rescue personnel said they had received a report about a collapse of a mountain on a labor worker accommodation in the Rusayl industrial area in the capital, according to the state media report.

The eye of the storm was about 60 km from Muscat and it was carrying top winds of 120 kph or more, a joint statement by the country's hazard, weather and civil aviation agencies said.

One child died in flash flooding while flights and schools have been suspended as tropical Cyclone Shaheen bears down on Oman, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

Another person was also reported missing in the flash floods in Al Amarat in Muscat province, Oman's National Committee for Emergency Management said.

Flights to and from Oman’s capital city of Muscat have been delayed and rescheduled until further notice due to tropical storm Shaheen, the country’s airport authority announced.

A day earlier, authorities in Oman declared Sunday and Monday (October 3 and 4) as official holidays nationwide amid bad weather conditions caused by tropical storm Shaheen.

