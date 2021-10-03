.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Pakistani Navy Forces hold joint drills in Karachi

  • Font
Royal Saudi Naval Forces vessels arrived in Karachi’s port to hold joint naval drills with Pakistani Naval Forces and take part in the “Naseem Al-Bahr 13” naval exercise. (SPA)
SPA reported that the Royal Saudi Air Forces participate in such exercises with several combat aircrafts in order to enhance and unify joint work between the Kingdom’s navy and air forces. (SPA)

Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Pakistani Navy Forces hold joint drills in Karachi

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Royal Saudi Naval Forces vessels arrived in Karachi’s port to hold joint naval drills with Pakistani Naval Forces and take part in the “Naseem Al-Bahr 13” naval exercise, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Saturday.

Rear Admiral Sajer bin Rafeed Al-Anezi, the commander of the exercise, said that this comes as an extension of the series of joint “Naseem Al-Bahar” exercises carried out by Saudi naval forces with Pakistani naval forces, according to SPA.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Al-Anezi added that this exercise is one of many scheduled in the “plan of joint military exercises with friendly and brotherly countries, which aim to unify concepts and joint work between the navies of the two countries.”

SPA reported that the Royal Saudi Air Forces participate in such exercises with several combat aircrafts in order to enhance and unify joint work between the Kingdom’s navy and air forces.

Read more:

Saudi Navy unveils latest warship ‘Jazan’ during ceremonial launch in Spain

Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time

Arab Coalition thwarts ‘hostile Houthi attempt’ to attack Saudi commercial ship

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Embassy in Oman calls on citizens to be cautious amid tropical storm Shaheen Saudi Embassy in Oman calls on citizens to be cautious amid tropical storm Shaheen
High-level US delegation, including Hochstein, to visit Lebanon High-level US delegation, including Hochstein, to visit Lebanon
Top Content
Oman declares two days nationwide holiday due to tropical storm Shaheen Oman declares two days nationwide holiday due to tropical storm Shaheen
Tropical cyclone Shaheen is expected to make landfall in Oman on Sunday Tropical cyclone Shaheen is expected to make landfall in Oman on Sunday
Saudi Embassy in Oman calls on citizens to be cautious amid tropical storm Shaheen Saudi Embassy in Oman calls on citizens to be cautious amid tropical storm Shaheen
Saudi Arabia inaugurates record-breaking Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion Saudi Arabia inaugurates record-breaking Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion
UAE authorities caution residents as tropical storm Shaheen approaches UAE authorities caution residents as tropical storm Shaheen approaches
Police: Air ambulance crashes in the UAE, killing four Police: Air ambulance crashes in the UAE, killing four
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More