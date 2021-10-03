Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Pakistani Navy Forces hold joint drills in Karachi

Royal Saudi Naval Forces vessels arrived in Karachi’s port to hold joint naval drills with Pakistani Naval Forces and take part in the “Naseem Al-Bahr 13” naval exercise, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Saturday.

Rear Admiral Sajer bin Rafeed Al-Anezi, the commander of the exercise, said that this comes as an extension of the series of joint “Naseem Al-Bahar” exercises carried out by Saudi naval forces with Pakistani naval forces, according to SPA.

Al-Anezi added that this exercise is one of many scheduled in the “plan of joint military exercises with friendly and brotherly countries, which aim to unify concepts and joint work between the navies of the two countries.”

SPA reported that the Royal Saudi Air Forces participate in such exercises with several combat aircrafts in order to enhance and unify joint work between the Kingdom’s navy and air forces.

