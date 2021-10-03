Saudi Embassy in Oman calls on citizens to be cautious amid tropical storm Shaheen

Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Muscat on Monday called on all Saudi citizens in Oman to exercise caution and follow the instructions of the country’s General Authority of Civil Aviation in anticipation of the effects of the tropical cyclone “Shaheen.”

Watch: Flood waters trap several people and their vehicle as the #Shaheen storm pours heavy rains on different parts of #Oman. https://t.co/1da4Nj5KQ3 pic.twitter.com/UjKC53RLVG — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 3, 2021

The embassy added that it urges citizens to contact the embassy in case they require assistance.

“May God protect the Sultanate [of Oman] and its people from all harm,” the embassy said in a statement.

Oman’s Civil Aviation Agency said that the latest satellite images and weather charts analysis at the National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center have indicated that the tropical storm “Shaheen” has intensified into a category 1 tropical cyclone.

On Saturday, different meteorological numerical models have agreed that the tropical cyclone “Shaheen” will make landfall on the Sultanate of Oman on Sunday morning, according to the Jordan-based Arabia Weather service.

Arabia Weather added that despite the agreement of the weather models on the direct effects of the tropical cyclone Shaheen on Oman, the models differ in expecting its impact on neighboring countries such as Saudi Arabia.

