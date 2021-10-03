.
.
.
.
Tropical storm Shaheen to affect some regions in UAE: NCEMA

High waves break on the sea side promenade in the Omani capital Muscat on October 2, 2021, as the Shaheen tropical storm hits the country. (AFP)
High waves break on the sea side promenade in the Omani capital Muscat on October 2, 2021, as the Shaheen tropical storm hits the country. (AFP)

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Tropical storm Shaheen, which began to impact Oman on Sunday, is expected to affect some regions in the northeast and south of the United Arab Emirates, extending over some central internal regions, according to the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

“From today, some regions in UAE will be affected by the topical situation [Shaheen], especially in the northeastern regions, Al-Ain region, and the southern regions, extending over some central internal regions, where convective clouds multiply, accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity,” the authorities said in a tweet on Sunday.

UAE residents in Oman fleeing Shaheen storm can take PCR test on arrival: Embassy Coronavirus Coronavirus UAE residents in Oman fleeing Shaheen storm can take PCR test on arrival: Embassy

The announcement also mentioned that the state of the Oman Sea was “very turbulent” leading to the “inundation of sea water over the eastern coast [of Oman], especially the low-lying areas, and the Arabian Gulf is sometimes turbulent in the north.”

NCEMA added that the center of the tropical storm was 410 kilometers from the coast of the southern emirate of Fujairah.

“It’s expected that the movement of the tropical cyclone “Shaheen” will continue towards the coasts of the Sultanate of Oman within the next 24 hours.”

“Tropical cyclone Shaheen is centered in the northwest of the Arabian Sea at latitude 24.3 N & longitude 60.9 E, & is forming types of clouds with rainy convective clouds of different intensity and strong winds on the Arabian Sea with a speed around the center 116 to 150 km/hr.”

Tackling misinformation

NCEMA stressed that people only obtain their information on the storm from credible sources.

“We call on all community members to follow the news and information broadcast by the National Center for Meteorology via its website and social media platforms, and to avoid all rumors about weather conditions,” a statement published to Twitter by the authority on Sunday read.

“We urge everyone to exercise caution and to avoid valleys and dams in areas identified by the competent authorities to avoid undesirable safety events. Wishing safety for all,” NCEMA said.

