UAE residents in Oman fleeing Shaheen storm can take PCR test on arrival: Embassy

United Arab Emirates citizens attempting to travel from Oman amid the Shaheen storm can take a PCR COVID-19 test on arrival in the UAE, the country’s embassy in Muscat announced on Sunday.

“The country’s [UAE] embassy in Muscat calls upon all citizens in the sisterly Sultanate of Oman to take precaution and follow the instructions issued by the competent authorities regarding the tropical situation (Shaheen), and that citizens and their families wishing to return to the country can take a PCR examination upon arrival,” the embassy said in a Twitter post.

UAE authorities cautioned residents on Saturday night to avoid going to coastal areas as the tropical storm was making its way toward the country.

“As a precautionary measure and to ensure the safety of everyone, it is prohibited for the public to visit beaches, valleys and lowlands during the upcoming weather conditions,” said Dr Taher al-Ameri, spokesman for the UAE’s National, Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), in a statement issued on Saturday.

NCEMA’s Management Team Level Two, the section that deals with natural disasters, held its first meeting on Thursday, aiming to raise the country’s readiness ahead of the storm.

According to forecasts from the National Center for Meteorology and Seismology, some eastern coastal regions of the UAE will be affected from Sunday until Tuesday, according to al-Ameri.

“We urge all community members, specifically those living in the eastern coastal areas, to comply with all procedures and measures announced by the competent authorities.

We also underline the central importance of ensuring the safety of all segments of society, and we point out that all national and local teams concerned, along with police authorities, and vital facilities are fully prepared to take the necessary measures to ensure your health and safety,” he cautioned.

