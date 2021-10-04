.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

AP Source: FIFA talks with Qatar on easing vaccine mandate for World Cup

  • Font
FIFA President Gianni Infantino with the Club World Cup trophy, Feb. 11, 2021. (Reuters)
FIFA President Gianni Infantino with the Club World Cup trophy, Feb. 11, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

AP Source: FIFA talks with Qatar on easing vaccine mandate for World Cup

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

FIFA is in talks with Qatari authorities about scrapping the mandatory vaccination requirements for next year’s World Cup.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani announced in June that it would require any fans wanting entry into next year’s tournament to be fully inoculated against the coronavirus, but has said nothing about the policy for players yet.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

FIFA and Qatari officials are discussing the possibility that fans, players and officials will be able to provide proof of having recovered from COVID-19 or produce negative tests, a person familiar with the talks told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing discussions.

Qatar World Cup organizers and the Qatari government did not respond to a request for comment.

The first indication of a relaxation of Qatar’s vaccine requirements could come when FIFA releases the tournament regulations in the coming weeks for the Arab Cup. The 16-team tournament from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18 is being used as a test event for World Cup venues.

“Qatar, as the host country, will provide the safeguards required to protect the health and safety of all involved in the competition,” FIFA said in a statement. “All attendees must follow the travel advice from the Qatari authorities and the latest guidance from the Ministry of Public Health. Full information on COVID-19 safety measures will be communicated to all client groups as we approach the competition.”

For the first time on Sunday, FIFA offered direct encouragement for footballers to get vaccinated.

“We encourage COVID-19 vaccinations,” FIFA said, “and endorse the World Health Organization’s position: Safe, fair, and equitable access is critical in all countries. Players should not receive priority access to vaccines.”

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
In pictures: Dubai ruler visits Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar pavilions at Expo 2020 In pictures: Dubai ruler visits Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar pavilions at Expo 2020
Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion
Top Content
Saudi Embassy in Oman calls on citizens to be cautious amid tropical storm Shaheen Saudi Embassy in Oman calls on citizens to be cautious amid tropical storm Shaheen
Shaheen storm: Abu Dhabi warns residents of heavy rains, winds, low visibility Shaheen storm: Abu Dhabi warns residents of heavy rains, winds, low visibility
Flights to and from Oman delayed, rescheduled due to Shaheen storm Flights to and from Oman delayed, rescheduled due to Shaheen storm
Bomb targets mosque in Kabul, leaving ‘a number of civilians’ dead: Taliban Bomb targets mosque in Kabul, leaving ‘a number of civilians’ dead: Taliban
Turkey plans military drills with Azerbaijan after Iran’s army exercises near border Turkey plans military drills with Azerbaijan after Iran’s army exercises near border
Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More