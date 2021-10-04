Concerts in Riyadh Season do not exceed two pct of the total events planned: Official

Music concerts do not exceed 2 percent of the total activities planned for the second edition of Riyadh Season, the head of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Entertainment told reporters as he announced the plans for the upcoming season.

President of the General Authority for Entertainment Turki Al-Sheikh announced the launch of the second edition of the Riyadh season on Monday, reviewing the achievements of the authority until October 2021 with reporters.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

During the joint press conference with the participation of the Minister of Information in charge, Dr. Majid al-Qassabi, regarding the achievements of the authority, Al-Sheikh said that more than 2,300 companies operating in the entertainment sector have contributed to organizing 2,500 events, training and employing more than 100,000 people, and issuing 4,400 licenses and permits so far.

Regarding the upcoming edition of the Riyadh Season festivities, Al-Sheikh confirmed that it will start on October 20 and include 14 areas, with entry being free in four areas.

He also pointed out that the prices will be different in each region, noting that the season includes 2,500 events, 10 international exhibitions, six concerts, 100 interactive experiences and 18 Arabic theatre plays.

He pointed out that there is complete coordination with the competent authorities in the Ministry of Health regarding health procedures, pointing out that the workforce in the season is more than 16 thousand workers, and a large part of them are citizens.

Read more:

XP: Riyadh to host GCC region’s first music conference in December

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season 2021 to launch on October 20

Saudi Arabia’s entertainment chief announces ‘Riyadh Season 2’ activities