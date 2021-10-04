.
Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion

  • Font
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. (Twitter)
Expo 2020

Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the United Arab Emirates’ pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday.

The world fair launched on Thursday and features the participation of 192 countries. The mega-event will continue until March 31, 2022.

Expo 2020 Dubai the world’s biggest in-person event to take place since the pandemic’s onset and the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East.

The UAE pavilion was designed in the shape of a falcon that was ready to fly, a symbolic bird for the country, telling the story of the UAE, its history and founders who had a vision.

“Our ambitions are substantial, and we aim to achieve them with optimism and determination, to make our country the best place to live and help create a better future for humanity,” Sheikh Mohamed said, noting that the UAE Pavilion is a distinguished platform for introducing the world to the country’s development and achievements, and its goals for the next 50 years.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC), Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.

