In pictures: Dubai ruler visits Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar pavilions at Expo 2020

Sheikh Mohamemed bin Rashid visits Bahrain's pavilion at Expo 2020. (Twitter)
Expo 2020

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visited the pavilions of Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar at Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday, the third day of the mega-event.

Expo 2020 Dubai, which was launched on Thursday, features the participation of 192 countries. The mega-event will continue until March 31, 2022.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It is the world’s biggest in-person event to take place since the pandemic’s onset and the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East.

Sheikh Mohammed said the strong Gulf presence at Expo 2020 Dubai provided a significant opportunity for the global community to learn more about the region’s culture, heritage, civilization and aspirations for the future.

Expo 2020 Dubai runs from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, under the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the (Supplied)Future.”
“We have a rich civilization and cultural heritage that give us a strong base to realize our modern ambitions and aspirations. The groundbreaking projects launched across the Gulf region seek to advance the goal of enhancing human happiness and contribute to creating a glorious future for the world,” he stated.

Bahrain: ‘Density Weaves Opportunities’

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid at Expo 2020 site, Bahrain pavilion. (Twitter)
Bahrain’s Expo 2020 pavilion, under the theme of ‘Density Weaves Opportunities,’ is inspired by traditional woven fabric. The structure involves 126 rods, signifying weaving needles, that represent the Gulf country’s traditional crafts.

Sheikh Mohamemed bin Rashid visits Bahrain's pavilion at Expo 2020. (Twitter)
Kuwait: ‘New Kuwait: New Opportunities for Sustainability’

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits Kuwait pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. (Twitter)
Kuwait’s pavilion was designed to look like a sand dune, with a replica of the country’s famed water towers, representing Kuwait’s deserts and seasports.

Kuwait Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. (Supplied)
The country highlighted its history and focus on a sustainable future.

Qatar: ‘The Future is Now’

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid at Qatar's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. (Twitter)
Located in the Expo site’s opportunity district, the Qatari pavilion pays tribute to the country’s coat of arms, which is deeply rooted in its cultural heritage.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid visits Qatar's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. (Twitter)
The pavilion’s design symbolizes a modern interpretation of the country’s progressive outlook, all under the theme of ‘The Future is Now.’ It highlighted some of its pioneering mega projects that are set to take place alongside the FIFA World Cup 2022 and investment opportunities for economic diversification.

