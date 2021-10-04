.
Oman’s ruler orders fast reconstruction of homes, buildings damaged by Shaheen storm

This photo released by Oman News Agency shows a flooded street of the Al Khaburah district after Cyclone Shaheen, in Oman, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (AP)
This photo released by Oman News Agency shows a flooded street of the Al Khaburah district after Cyclone Shaheen, in Oman, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (AP)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Oman’s ruler Sultan Haitham bin Tariq has ordered for the formation of a ministerial committee to assess citizens' homes and properties damaged by the Shaheen storm, according to a state report.

The committee is part of efforts by the Sultan’s government to provide various forms of support and assistance necessary to mitigate the effects on those affected as soon as possible, the report published by the Omani News Agency read.

The Sultan of Oman also directed the need to expedite the repair of the public infrastructure that was damaged because of the recent storm, in addition to taking the necessary measures to speed up the restoration of other damaged services.

The committee will be headed by Oman’s Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Financial and Economic Committee in the Council of Ministers.

Seven more people were killed in Oman as heavy winds and rain swept through the country after tropical storm Shaheen made landfall, the national emergency committee said on Monday on its official Twitter account. Four people had been killed on Sunday, including a child.

How did Oman’s tropical storm ‘Shaheen’ get its name?

Storm update: Shaheen weakens in Abu Dhabi’s al-Ain region

Shaheen storm: Rescue teams continue search for missing victim

Death toll in Cyclone Shaheen rises to five as storm moves into Oman

