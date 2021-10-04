Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets French FM in NEOM

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday received French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in NEOM, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, as well as regional and international developments and the efforts exerted towards them,” SPA said.

Saudi Foreign Minister

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with the French foreign minister in Riyadh, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The two officials “reviewed aspects of Saudi-French relations and ways to strengthen them in various fields, as well as exchanging views on regional and international developments,” the Saudi foreign ministry said.

The Saudi foreign minister hosted a luncheon for Le Drian and his delegation.

#Riyadh | Foreign Minister H.H Prince @FaisalbinFarhan receives the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission @JosepBorrellF. 🇸🇦🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/Lvxg8IyU3N — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) October 3, 2021

Prince Faisal also received the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell.

The Saudi foreign minister said he and Borrell “talked about many common issues and enhancing aspects of cooperation.”

“We also signed a memorandum of cooperation arrangements between the Kingdom and the European Union,” Prince Faisal added.

#Riyadh | Minister of State of Foreign Affairs and member of the Council of Ministers H.E. @AdelAljubeir receives the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission @JosepBorrellF. 🇸🇦🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/A0h3ur1wVW — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) October 3, 2021

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State of Foreign Affairs and member of the Council of Ministers Adel al-Jubeir received Borrell earlier in the day and “reviewed aspects of cooperation between the Kingdom and the European Union and ways to develop them at all levels,” according to the Saudi foreign ministry.

The two sides also exchanged views on the most prominent regional and international developments of common concern, the Saudi foreign ministry added.

