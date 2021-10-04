.
.
.
.
Shaheen storm: Rescue teams continue search for missing victim

A general view shows Ansab Dam amid cyclone Shaheen in Oman's capital Muscat on October 3, 2021. Nine people were found dead in Oman and Iran as Tropical Cyclone Shaheen pummelled the two countries, authorities said. (AFP)
Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Rescue teams in Oman continue their search for a missing person in a valley in Wilayat al-Amerat after he went missing during tropical storm Shaheen, Oman News Agency (ONA) reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, another missing person was found in Wadi al-Sail in the Wilayat of al-Rustaq in the South al-Batinah Governorate.

In addition, the state news agency reported that the country’s National Center for Emergency Management rescued workers from a building made of unstable materials that collapsed whilst they were on site in the Wilayat of Suwaiq. The victims were then transferred to a shelter and were reported to be in good health.

Others, who were trapped inside a vehicle in a valley stream in the same area, were also rescued on Monday morning.

The emergency committee has been working around the clock, covering various areas and roads that were flooded by torrential rains.

Streets are flooded as Cyclone Shaheen makes the landfall in Muscat, Oman, October 3, 2021. (Reuters)
Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) downgraded the Tropical Cyclone Shaheen to a tropical storm and its wind speeds were estimated at 102-116 kilometers per hour.

So far, Shaheen has killed three people in Oman, including one child, and six in Iran according to agencies.

