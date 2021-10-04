Storm update: Shaheen weakens in Abu Dhabi’s al-Ain region

Shaheen, the tropical storm that has ravaged many parts of Oman and affected parts of the United Arab Emirates, has weakened, turning into a low pressure system, moving south with light to moderate rain in the eastern regions and al-Ain, the National Center of Meteorology announced on Monday.

In a statement, the center added that the sea still remained very turbulent and that the waves ranged between eight to nine feet in depth in the Sea of Oman. It reached five feet on the UAE’s eastern coast and is expected to be turbulent in the Gulf Sea, with waves reaching around five to seven feet.

It also indicated that medium clouds would continue over al-Ain and the south of the country, accompanied by light to medium rain which is set to gradually decrease through the evening.

Winds will remain active, with speeds of up to 45 kilometers per hour during the day, leading to dust and low visibility.

Situation in Oman

Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) downgraded the Tropical Cyclone Shaheen to a tropical storm and its wind speeds were estimated at 102-116 kilometers per hour.

Rescue teams in Oman continue their search for a missing person in a valley in Wilayat al-Amerat after he went missing during tropical storm Shaheen, Oman News Agency (ONA) reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, another missing person was found in Wadi al-Sail in the Wilayat of al-Rustaq in the South al-Batinah Governorate.

The country’s National Center for Emergency Management rescued workers from a building made of unstable materials that collapsed whilst they were on site in the Wilayat of Suwaiq. The victims were then transferred to a shelter and were reported to be in good health.

Oman’s emergency committee has been working around the clock, covering various areas and roads that were flooded by torrential rains.

A video shared on social media reportedly shows #Oman's Sultan Qaboos Highway flooded following heavy rainfall from #Shaheen storm. https://t.co/fmTYXJheYO pic.twitter.com/98kxI6KKHN — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 3, 2021

So far, the tropical storm has killed three people in Oman, including one child.

