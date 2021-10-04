.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Storm update: Shaheen weakens in Abu Dhabi’s al-Ain region

  • Font
A man wades through a flooded street amid cyclone Shaheen in Oman's capital Muscat on October 3, 2021. Nine people were found dead in Oman and Iran as Tropical Cyclone Shaheen pummelled the two countries, authorities said. (AFP)
A man wades through a flooded street amid cyclone Shaheen in Oman's capital Muscat on October 3, 2021. Nine people were found dead in Oman and Iran as Tropical Cyclone Shaheen pummelled the two countries, authorities said. (AFP)

Storm update: Shaheen weakens in Abu Dhabi’s al-Ain region

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Shaheen, the tropical storm that has ravaged many parts of Oman and affected parts of the United Arab Emirates, has weakened, turning into a low pressure system, moving south with light to moderate rain in the eastern regions and al-Ain, the National Center of Meteorology announced on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Tropical storm Shaheen to affect some regions in UAE: NCEMA Gulf Tropical storm Shaheen to affect some regions in UAE: NCEMA

In a statement, the center added that the sea still remained very turbulent and that the waves ranged between eight to nine feet in depth in the Sea of Oman. It reached five feet on the UAE’s eastern coast and is expected to be turbulent in the Gulf Sea, with waves reaching around five to seven feet.

It also indicated that medium clouds would continue over al-Ain and the south of the country, accompanied by light to medium rain which is set to gradually decrease through the evening.

Winds will remain active, with speeds of up to 45 kilometers per hour during the day, leading to dust and low visibility.

Situation in Oman

Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) downgraded the Tropical Cyclone Shaheen to a tropical storm and its wind speeds were estimated at 102-116 kilometers per hour.

Rescue teams in Oman continue their search for a missing person in a valley in Wilayat al-Amerat after he went missing during tropical storm Shaheen, Oman News Agency (ONA) reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, another missing person was found in Wadi al-Sail in the Wilayat of al-Rustaq in the South al-Batinah Governorate.

Cars are seen abandoned on a flooded street as Cyclone Shaheen makes landfall in Muscat Oman, October 3, 2021. (AFP)
Cars are seen abandoned on a flooded street as Cyclone Shaheen makes landfall in Muscat Oman, October 3, 2021. (AFP)

The country’s National Center for Emergency Management rescued workers from a building made of unstable materials that collapsed whilst they were on site in the Wilayat of Suwaiq. The victims were then transferred to a shelter and were reported to be in good health.

Oman’s emergency committee has been working around the clock, covering various areas and roads that were flooded by torrential rains.

So far, the tropical storm has killed three people in Oman, including one child.

Read more:

Shaheen storm: Rescue teams continue search for missing victim

Cyclone Shaheen kills six people in Iran, three in Oman

Tropical storm Shaheen to affect some regions in UAE: NCEMA

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Embassy in Oman calls on citizens to be cautious amid tropical storm Shaheen Saudi Embassy in Oman calls on citizens to be cautious amid tropical storm Shaheen
High-level US delegation, including Hochstein, to visit Lebanon High-level US delegation, including Hochstein, to visit Lebanon
Top Content
Saudi Embassy in Oman calls on citizens to be cautious amid tropical storm Shaheen Saudi Embassy in Oman calls on citizens to be cautious amid tropical storm Shaheen
Shaheen storm: Abu Dhabi warns residents of heavy rains, winds, low visibility Shaheen storm: Abu Dhabi warns residents of heavy rains, winds, low visibility
Bomb targets mosque in Kabul, leaving ‘a number of civilians’ dead: Taliban Bomb targets mosque in Kabul, leaving ‘a number of civilians’ dead: Taliban
Flights to and from Oman delayed, rescheduled due to Shaheen storm Flights to and from Oman delayed, rescheduled due to Shaheen storm
Tropical storm Shaheen to affect some regions in UAE: NCEMA Tropical storm Shaheen to affect some regions in UAE: NCEMA
Turkey plans military drills with Azerbaijan after Iran’s army exercises near border Turkey plans military drills with Azerbaijan after Iran’s army exercises near border
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More