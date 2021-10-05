Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed visits UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has visited the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

Sheikh Hamdan was welcomed by Noura bint Mohammed al-Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth and Commissioner-General of the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

WAM added that during his tour of the pavilion, the crown prince said that the far-reaching vision of the UAE’s leadership has been the driving force behind the country’s successful development journey and its rise as a leading global business and tourism destination.

The Crown Prince said the UAE pavilion tells the country’s inspiring success story.

“Our incredible story of progress validates our firm belief that modernity and tradition can go hand in hand to create a world-class model of development,” Sheikh Hamdan noted.

He also praised the creative design of the UAE pavilion which draws inspiration from UAE traditions. Shaped like a falcon in flight, the pavilion, extending across 15,000 square meters, houses various themed areas such as ‘Oasis,’ ‘Desert of Dreams,’ ‘Ajyal’ (Arabic for Generations), and ‘Dreamers Achievers’.

Sheikh Hamdan expressed his appreciation for the efforts all those involved in the construction of the largest pavilion of the mega event.

Located in the heart of Al Wasl Plaza, the UAE national pavilion was designed to be a symbol of the UAE’s bold and daring spirit. An immersive experience provided by the pavilion allows visitors to learn about the unique history and future aspirations of the UAE.

Expo 2020 Dubai, which features the participation of 192 countries, opened on 1st October, 2021 and will continue until 31st March, 2022. The world’s biggest in-person event to take place since the start of the pandemic and the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, Expo 2020 Dubai is set to consolidate Dubai’s emergence as a city where promising ideas that can help create a better global future are incubated.

