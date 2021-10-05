.
Hundreds of visitors flock to Saudi Arabia’s largest book fair in Riyadh

Saudi visitors read books displayed on shelves during the Riyadh International Book Fair in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 2, 2021. (Reuters)
Saudi visitors read books displayed on shelves during the Riyadh International Book Fair in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 2, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Streaming into the exhibition hall of Riyadh’s International Book Fair, the country’s largest, hundreds of visitors enjoyed discovering new titles and publishers.

“There are people who are passionate and excited to read books and to learn more about different cultures at the international book fair,” one of the visitors of the fair, Bader al-Thenean, said.

The book fair launched on October 1 and will be held in four different locations throughout the capital Riyadh until October 10, showcasing more than a million books and thousand publishers.

Doha Fahad, another visitor of the fair, said she this year brought her daughters along and were glad to visit the book fair, usually an annual event, after it was canced last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event also hosts activities targeting different age groups, such as musical performances, literary seminars and poetry evenings.

