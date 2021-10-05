Passenger goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight

A traveler onboard a flight from Abu Dhabi to Singapore has gone viral after revealing on Twitter he was the only passenger on the entire plane.

Norwegian national Alex Svanevik, who runs a business in Singapore, documented his experience on social media, describing how he was personally welcomed to Singapore with the flight crew announcing he has touched down at Changi Airport by saying: ”Good morning, Mr. Alexander. Welcome to Singapore.”

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Traveling with just the plane crew was a situation Svanevik described as “100 percent true and 120 percent surreal.”

According to Changi Airport’s flight information, Etihad Airways was the only commercial flight plying the route that day. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner has a capacity of up to 336.

Svanevik’s story, meanwhile, has sparked plenty of questions. After he first posted about the experience on September 28, several users replied to ask Svanevik how — and why — this happened.

“I’m alone on my flight to Singapore. The pilot makes all announcements starting with ‘Mr. Alexander,’” Svanevik tweeted.

As the tweet began spreading across the internet, many queried why an international flight would take off with just one passenger on board.

As Svanevik wrote in a follow-up tweet, the plane’s crew assured him his flight would’ve flown no matter what — even with zero passengers.

While that may sound strange, passengerless flights have actually become somewhat common in recent years. Early in the pandemic, airlines even started operating ‘ghost flights’— crew-only trips designed to help the companies maintain their schedules and runway space.

One Twitter user said he had experienced a similar situation.

“This happened to me once on likely a much shorter flight. Very strange but awesome feeling,” he wrote.

Svanevik shared photos and videos of him enjoying himself. He even shared a video from his seat in an empty luxury cabin.

Twitter users were largely taken aback by the situation. Some called Svanevik’s experience “crazy” or “awesome.”

Read more:

Etihad says July, with over 40pct seats filled, best month in over a year

UAE’s Etihad Airways halves half-year loss to $400 mln

Air Arabia posts 44 million dirham half year profit