Saudi Arabia executes citizen for terrorist cell links, murder

  • Font
This picture taken on December 11, 2019, shows a Saudi security forces’ vehicle parked in the port of Ras al-Khair, about 185 kilometres north of Dammam in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. (AFP)
This picture taken on December 11, 2019, shows a Saudi security forces' vehicle parked in the port of Ras al-Khair, about 185 kilometres north of Dammam in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province. (AFP)
Terrorism

Saudi Arabia executes citizen for terrorist cell links, murder

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has executed a citizen in the Eastern Province for his links to a terrorist cell and killing security men, murdering a citizen, possessing and making a Molotov cocktail bomb, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Tuesday.

The terrorist cell aimed to destabilize the country’s internal security, according to SPA.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior identified the Saudi national as Muslim bin Muhammad al-Muhsin, adding that he was charged for: participating in a terrorist cell, killing security men, assaulting security men and public property, participating in the murder of a citizen, possessing and making a Molotov cocktail bomb in order to attack security personnel in their duty.

Security authorities managed to arrest al-Muhsin after investigations proved he was involved in the crimes.

The execution ruling was upheld by the country’s Specialized Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court. A royal order was issued to enforce the ruling that was legally implemented.

SPA reported that the death sentence was carried out as a punishment for al-Muhsin on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia’s Dammam in the Eastern Province.

The Kingdom “will not fail to deter anyone who seeks to harm its security and stability, its citizens and residents,” SPA quoted the interior ministry as saying.

