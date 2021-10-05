.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman calls Oman’s Sultan, sends condolences on Shaheen victims

  • Font
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz receives Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at Royal Palace in Neom, Saudi Arabia, July 11, 2021. (Reuters)
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz receives Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at Royal Palace in Neom, Saudi Arabia, July 11, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman calls Oman’s Sultan, sends condolences on Shaheen victims

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Monday made a phone call to the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik to affirm that the Kingdom stands by Oman in its efforts to confront the repercussions of the tropical cyclone Shaheen, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

King Salman sent his condolences and sympathy to Sultan Haitham on the victims of Cyclone Shaheen, which struck several states in the country, resulting in deaths and missing people.

Seven people were killed in Oman as heavy winds and rain swept through the country after tropical storm Shaheen made landfall, the national emergency committee said on Monday on its official Twitter account.

This photo released by Oman News Agency shows a flooded street of the Al Khaburah district after Cyclone Shaheen, in Oman, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (AP)
This photo released by Oman News Agency shows a flooded street of the Al Khaburah district after Cyclone Shaheen, in Oman, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (AP)

In a letter, King Salman extended to Oman’s Sultan and to the families of victims “his sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to Allah the Almighty to bestow His mercy upon the deceased and wishing the Sultan and Omani people protection against any harm,” according to SPA.

For his part, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also extended his condolences in a letter to Sultan Haitham.

The Crown Prince sent Oman’s Sultan and the families of those who died in Cyclone Shaheen “his deepest condolence and sincere sympathy, praying to Allah the Almighty to bestow His mercy upon the deceased and return the missing safely,” SPA reported.

Latest data showed that the storm had subsided, the civil aviation authority said on Monday, warning that scattered rainfall was still expected. It urged citizens to be careful crossing valleys and avoid low lying areas.

Read more:

Seven more killed in Oman’s Shaheen storm: Emergency committee

How did Oman’s tropical storm ‘Shaheen’ get its name?

Storm update: Shaheen weakens in Abu Dhabi’s al-Ain region

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US ready ‘to turn to other options’ if Iran fails to return to nuclear deal: Official US ready ‘to turn to other options’ if Iran fails to return to nuclear deal: Official
COVID-19 left women delaying vital breast cancer screening, treatment: UAE experts COVID-19 left women delaying vital breast cancer screening, treatment: UAE experts
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion
Video captures moment crocodile leaps out of water and takes down drone Video captures moment crocodile leaps out of water and takes down drone
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp return online after hourslong global outage Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp return online after hourslong global outage
Hacker arrested in Ukraine for causing $150 mln worth of damage to global firms Hacker arrested in Ukraine for causing $150 mln worth of damage to global firms
Zuckerberg loses $6 bln in hours as Facebook plunges Zuckerberg loses $6 bln in hours as Facebook plunges
China continues Taiwan flybys with record 56 warplanes China continues Taiwan flybys with record 56 warplanes
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More