Saudi Arabia’s King Salman calls Oman’s Sultan, sends condolences on Shaheen victims

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Monday made a phone call to the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik to affirm that the Kingdom stands by Oman in its efforts to confront the repercussions of the tropical cyclone Shaheen, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

King Salman sent his condolences and sympathy to Sultan Haitham on the victims of Cyclone Shaheen, which struck several states in the country, resulting in deaths and missing people.

Advertisement

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques affirms that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands by the Sultanate of Oman in its efforts to confront the repercussions of the tropical cyclone Shaheen.#SPAGOV — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) October 4, 2021

Seven people were killed in Oman as heavy winds and rain swept through the country after tropical storm Shaheen made landfall, the national emergency committee said on Monday on its official Twitter account.

In a letter, King Salman extended to Oman’s Sultan and to the families of victims “his sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to Allah the Almighty to bestow His mercy upon the deceased and wishing the Sultan and Omani people protection against any harm,” according to SPA.

For his part, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also extended his condolences in a letter to Sultan Haitham.

The Crown Prince sent Oman’s Sultan and the families of those who died in Cyclone Shaheen “his deepest condolence and sincere sympathy, praying to Allah the Almighty to bestow His mercy upon the deceased and return the missing safely,” SPA reported.

Latest data showed that the storm had subsided, the civil aviation authority said on Monday, warning that scattered rainfall was still expected. It urged citizens to be careful crossing valleys and avoid low lying areas.

Read more:

Seven more killed in Oman’s Shaheen storm: Emergency committee

How did Oman’s tropical storm ‘Shaheen’ get its name?

Storm update: Shaheen weakens in Abu Dhabi’s al-Ain region