.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Crown Prince congratulates new Japanese PM on election victory

  • Font
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, September 18, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, September 18, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)

Saudi Crown Prince congratulates new Japanese PM on election victory

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated newly-elected Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on his victory.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Crown Prince extended his best wishes for the success, progress, and prosperity for the country and the people of Japan, in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

Kishida succeeded Yoshihide Suga to become the 100th Prime Minister of the island nation on Monday.

The former foreign minister clinched a victory in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election on Wednesday September 29.

Kishida secured the premiership after previous leader Yoshihide Suga announced in early September he would be stepping down, following tumbling ratings as the country’s COVID-19 cases rose.

The 64-year-old, a former banker from Hiroshima, called for a parliamentary election on October 31 and vowed to bolster the country’s response to the pandemic.

He received a phone call on Tuesday from US President Joe Biden, who reaffirmed the commitment of the US to defending the disputed East China Sea islets known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan in the face of incursions from China.

Kishida has chosen a cabinet lineup dominated by allies of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, Abe’s brother, remained in his post, as did Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

Kishida is expected to deepen engagement between the US, Australia, India and Japan, which Beijing sees as an effort to contain its rise.

With Reuters

Read more:

Japan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia goes viral for eating dish the traditional way

Japan seeks to lift state of emergency as the number of new COVID-19 cases falls

Japan’s Princess Mako declines one-off payment in controversial marriage: Media

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US ready ‘to turn to other options’ if Iran fails to return to nuclear deal: Official US ready ‘to turn to other options’ if Iran fails to return to nuclear deal: Official
COVID-19 left women delaying vital breast cancer screening, treatment: UAE experts COVID-19 left women delaying vital breast cancer screening, treatment: UAE experts
Top Content
Saudi Embassy in Oman calls on citizens to be cautious amid tropical storm Shaheen Saudi Embassy in Oman calls on citizens to be cautious amid tropical storm Shaheen
Shaheen storm: Abu Dhabi warns residents of heavy rains, winds, low visibility Shaheen storm: Abu Dhabi warns residents of heavy rains, winds, low visibility
Flights to and from Oman delayed, rescheduled due to Shaheen storm Flights to and from Oman delayed, rescheduled due to Shaheen storm
Bomb targets mosque in Kabul, leaving ‘a number of civilians’ dead: Taliban Bomb targets mosque in Kabul, leaving ‘a number of civilians’ dead: Taliban
Turkey plans military drills with Azerbaijan after Iran’s army exercises near border Turkey plans military drills with Azerbaijan after Iran’s army exercises near border
Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More