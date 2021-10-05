.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE announces new space mission to explore Venus

  • Font
FILE PHOTO: Data from NASA's Magellan spacecraft and Pioneer Venus Orbiter is used in an undated composite image of the planet Venus. (Reuters)
Data from NASA's Magellan spacecraft and Pioneer Venus Orbiter is used in an undated composite image of the planet Venus. (Reuters)

UAE announces new space mission to explore Venus

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates will launch a new space mission to explore Venus and the solar system’s asteroid belt, the UAE government announced in a tweet Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The launch of a new project to explore Venus and the asteroid belt sets an ambitious new goal for our country’s burgeoning space program,” said Mohammed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of capital Abu Dhabi in a tweet.

“The UAE is determined to make a meaningful contribution to space exploration, scientific research and our understanding of the solar system.”

Mars has already been targeted by the UAE’s space program with its Hope probe, which entered the red planet’s orbit in February 2021.

Hope is collecting data about Mars’ atmosphere by using various visible light and infrared cameras.

Read more:

Dubai to host world’s largest space conference in October

UAE’s Hope Probe captures first images of Mars discrete aurora

What was behind the UAE’s mission to Mars?

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US ready ‘to turn to other options’ if Iran fails to return to nuclear deal: Official US ready ‘to turn to other options’ if Iran fails to return to nuclear deal: Official
COVID-19 left women delaying vital breast cancer screening, treatment: UAE experts COVID-19 left women delaying vital breast cancer screening, treatment: UAE experts
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion
Video captures moment crocodile leaps out of water and takes down drone Video captures moment crocodile leaps out of water and takes down drone
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp return online after hourslong global outage Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp return online after hourslong global outage
Hacker arrested in Ukraine for causing $150 mln worth of damage to global firms Hacker arrested in Ukraine for causing $150 mln worth of damage to global firms
Zuckerberg loses $6 bln in hours as Facebook plunges Zuckerberg loses $6 bln in hours as Facebook plunges
China continues Taiwan flybys with record 56 warplanes China continues Taiwan flybys with record 56 warplanes
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More