.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE issues Golden Visa to more than 500 doctors in Abu Dhabi

  • Font
A view of the United Arab Emirate of Abu Dhabi on November 8, 2017. (File photo: AFP)
A view of the United Arab Emirate of Abu Dhabi on November 8, 2017. (File photo: AFP)

UAE issues Golden Visa to more than 500 doctors in Abu Dhabi

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has issued more than 500 Golden Visas to doctors in the capital Abu Dhabi, as part of “efforts to reinforce the emirate as an incubator of talent and honor the achievements of residents working the healthcare sector,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The doctors were nominated for their distinguished commitment, responsibility and sacrifice to ensure the health and safety of the community,” ADMO said.

“Ensuring doctors and their families enjoy long-term residency in the UAE and highlighting the importance of the healthcare sector,” the media office added.

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi (DOH) held a virtual ceremony for the doctors and healthcare professionals that were awarded the Golden Visa.

Golden Visa

The UAE’s Golden Visa is available in Abu Dhabi to global talent and investors. It provides successful applicants with visas for up to 10 years, with holders permitted to live, work and study in the emirate without the need of a national sponsor, ADMO reported.

The UAE government has called on doctors residing in the country to apply for the Golden Visa, ADMO said, adding that it “is also aimed at attracting the best talent in the sector, to continually deliver the highest quality of healthcare services in the country and the world.

Announced last year, the Golden Visa is a five or ten-year permanent UAE visa granted to doctors, scientists, innovators, researchers, outstanding students, humanitarian workers, investors, entrepreneurs, managers, CEOs, and specialists in the fields of science, engineering, health, education, business management and technology.

Read more:

UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained

Golden Visa: UAE doctors react to receiving long-term 10-year residency

‘Made in UAE’: Expat entrepreneurs praise ‘Golden Visa’ scheme as eligibility expands

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules
Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight
Top Content
Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight
Azerbaijan shuts down office of Khamenei’s representative in Baku: Iranian media Azerbaijan shuts down office of Khamenei’s representative in Baku: Iranian media
UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules
Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign $1.8 bln power grid deal Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign $1.8 bln power grid deal
UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince
Israel has conducted operations in Lebanon, Syria in search of pilot’s remains Israel has conducted operations in Lebanon, Syria in search of pilot’s remains
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More