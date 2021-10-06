UAE issues Golden Visa to more than 500 doctors in Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates has issued more than 500 Golden Visas to doctors in the capital Abu Dhabi, as part of “efforts to reinforce the emirate as an incubator of talent and honor the achievements of residents working the healthcare sector,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported Wednesday.

“The doctors were nominated for their distinguished commitment, responsibility and sacrifice to ensure the health and safety of the community,” ADMO said.

“Ensuring doctors and their families enjoy long-term residency in the UAE and highlighting the importance of the healthcare sector,” the media office added.

Golden visas have been issued to more than 500 doctors #inAbuDhabi as part of efforts to reinforce the emirate as an incubator of talent and honour the achievements of residents working the healthcare sector. pic.twitter.com/MYsMr5Fz6y — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) October 6, 2021

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi (DOH) held a virtual ceremony for the doctors and healthcare professionals that were awarded the Golden Visa.

The UAE’s Golden Visa is available in Abu Dhabi to global talent and investors. It provides successful applicants with visas for up to 10 years, with holders permitted to live, work and study in the emirate without the need of a national sponsor, ADMO reported.

The UAE government has called on doctors residing in the country to apply for the Golden Visa, ADMO said, adding that it “is also aimed at attracting the best talent in the sector, to continually deliver the highest quality of healthcare services in the country and the world.

Announced last year, the Golden Visa is a five or ten-year permanent UAE visa granted to doctors, scientists, innovators, researchers, outstanding students, humanitarian workers, investors, entrepreneurs, managers, CEOs, and specialists in the fields of science, engineering, health, education, business management and technology.

