Dubai ranks fifth in list of top 10 cities in the world for 2021: Report

The United Arab Emirates’ city of Dubai has ranked fifth in the list of top 10 cities in the world for 2021, according to city rankings website Best Cities.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“An alluring blend of over-the-top experiences, Arab heritage and luxury shopping, Dubai is so over the pandemic,” the report read.

With the tallest building in the world and the most visited mall on the planet, Dubai is one of the world’s most unique cities.

Read more: Top 10 tallest buildings in the world today

“The city reinvented itself yet again throughout the 2010s, growing from a sterile playground for a handful of ultra-rich Emiratis to an international tourism and business destination. That has helped attract the highest proportion of foreign-born population of any city worldwide, and they’re a sharp crowd, ranking #23 for Educational Attainment globally,” the report stated.

London came in first place, followed by Paris, New York, Moscow, Dubai, Tokyo, Singapore, Los Angeles, Barcelona and Madrid.

The UAE has overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Wednesday, in a video published by Emirates News Agency WAM.

“We overcame the COVID-19 crisis and learned many lessons from the experience. As life in the UAE begins to return to normal, we give thanks to God,” he said in the video.

The UAE’s coronavirus infections have been falling steadily since August. Compulsory mask rules have been relaxed for certain areas since mid-September, along with other social distancing measures.

The country’s long anticipated mega-event Expo 2020 Dubai was launched on October 1 and is set to attract around 25 million visitors. It is set to continue until March 31, 2022.

Read more:

All UAE govt employees granted paid leave to visit Expo 2020

Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits Saudi Arabia, Oman pavilions

In pictures: Dubai ruler visits Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar pavilions at Expo 2020