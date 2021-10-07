Saudi Arabia arrests two residents for collecting funds of unknown origin

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh police arrested two Sudanese residents in the capital for “collecting funds of unknown origin,” the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Thursday.

The media spokesman for the Riyadh police, Major Khaled al-Kuraides, said the police arrested the two residents, who are in their thirties, for committing “crimes of collecting funds of unknown origin and transferring them outside the Kingdom in various ways, using two housing units in Riyadh as a headquarters,” according to SPA.

The spokesman said that $24,4827 (918,141 riyals) were seized from their possession, along with foreign currencies.

SPA reported that the two individuals were arrested and were referred to the Kingdom’s Public Prosecution.

Last month, Saudi Arabia had sentenced 24 gang members to 20 years in prison for laundering $4.5 billion.

The gang members, including Saudi nationals and expatriates, were also fined a total of $19.9 million and ordered to hand over all the money found at the crime scene – which is estimated to amount to billions of Saudi riyals.

In June, two people were jailed for three years in the Kingdom after the authorities exposed their $1.6 million (6 million riyal) money laundering operation, according to SPA.

