Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi booby-trapped drone attacking Abha airport

Saudi security officers are seen at Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, after it was attacked by Yemen’s Houthi group in Abha. (File photo: Reuters)
Terrorism

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses have intercepted an Iran-backed Houthi booby-trapped drone that tried to carry out an attack on Abha International Airport.

“Shrapnel have scattered and fell in the vicinity of Abha’s internal airport as a result of the interception,” a statement by the Arab Coalition added.

Last month eight people had been injured in Houthi drone strikes on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport that also damaged a civilian airplane.

The Houthis regularly launch attacks on Saudi Arabia and Yemeni areas under the control of the internationally-recognized government. Iran backs the group in its fight against the Yemeni Armed Forces and supplies the Houthis with weapons, drones, and military training as well.

