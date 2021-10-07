Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi booby-trapped drone attacking Abha airport

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses have intercepted an Iran-backed Houthi booby-trapped drone that tried to carry out an attack on Abha International Airport.

“Shrapnel have scattered and fell in the vicinity of Abha’s internal airport as a result of the interception,” a statement by the Arab Coalition added.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Last month eight people had been injured in Houthi drone strikes on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport that also damaged a civilian airplane.

The Houthis regularly launch attacks on Saudi Arabia and Yemeni areas under the control of the internationally-recognized government. Iran backs the group in its fight against the Yemeni Armed Forces and supplies the Houthis with weapons, drones, and military training as well.

Read more:

Two children killed in Houthi missile strikes on Yemen's Marib

Arab Coalition intercepts three explosive-laden boats launched by Houthis in Yemen

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi militia site used to launch booby-trapped drones