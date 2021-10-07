All UAE govt employees granted paid leave to visit Expo 2020

Government employees across the United Arab Emirates have been granted special paid leave that will enable them to visit Expo 2020 Dubai.

In Abu Dhabi, the Department of Government Support announced on Thursday all employees of the government would be given six days paid leave to visit the world fair, to be used anytime during its six-month opening.

Ruler of Fuejairah Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed al-Sharqi also granted government employees in the emirate six days paid leave to visit the Expo.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid al-Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, granted the same number of days for government employees in the emirate, as did Sharjah.

Umm Al Quwain will grant eight days to government employees, state news agency WAM reported.

“The move will enable the workers and their families to take in all the sights of the world fair and participate in enriching their experiences in this mega event, which runs in Dubai until March 2022,” WAM said.

It follows a similar move by Dubai. In September, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum announced all government employees in the emirate would be given six days leave to visit the Expo.

The six-day leave can be used during the period of Expo 2020, which runs from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, under the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.”

