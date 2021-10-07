US embassy in Saudi Arabia condemns Houthi attacks on Abha airport

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Thursday condemned the Houthi attacks that targeted Abha airport in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia’s air defense intercepted a booby-trapped drone launched by the Houthis towards Abha International Airport early Thursday.

Shrapnel was scattered and had fallen in the vicinity of Abha airport, according to a statement released by the Arab Coalition which added that the attack caused “minor injuries” to four of the airport’s employees and some broke windows.

“The Houthis tried again to target Abha airport. This attack resulted in the injury of four innocent civilians. We condemn the outrageous attacks by the Houthis against civilians,” a Twitter post by the Embassy on Thursday stated.

It added that it hoped for the injured to recover from the attack.

لقد حاول الحوثيون مجددا استهداف مطار #أبها، وأسفر هذا الهجوم عن إصابة 4 من المدنيين الأبرياء. إننا ندين الهجمات المشينة التي يشنها الحوثيون ضد المدنيين. نرجو للمصابين الشفاء. يجب على الحوثي التركيز على السلام بدلاً من العنف، والعمل على إيجاد حل دبلوماسي تحت رعاية الأمم المتحدة. pic.twitter.com/fse0WVumtz — U.S. Mission to KSA (@USAinKSA) October 7, 2021

The embassy urged the Iran-backed Houthis to focus on “peace rather than violence” and to “work on a diplomatic solution” with the United Nations.

In September, a Houthi attack targeting the same airport left eight injured and damaged a passenger aircraft.

