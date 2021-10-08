Lenderking back in region for Yemen ceasefire talks: US State Department

US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking is back in the region, the State Department announced Friday, as he looks to “advocate for a durable solution” to the yearslong war.

Lenderking arrived in Jordan before scheduled visits to the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

The State Department said he would meet with Yemeni government officials, Yemeni civil society representatives, regional senior government and UN officials, and other international partners.

“His efforts remain focused on bringing immediate relief to the people of Yemen and advancing an inclusive, UN-led peace process,” a statement from his office read.

The State Department added that he would discuss ending restrictions of fuel imports and Houthi price manipulation and stockpiling.

“During his meetings with international partners, Special Envoy Lenderking will address the consequences of the continued Houthi offensive in Marib, which is exacerbating the humanitarian crisis, killing civilians, and defying the international consensus on the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict,” the State Department said.

The Iran-backed Houthis escalated their offensive on the last government stronghold in northern Yemen after US President Joe Biden removed them from the terror blacklist and lifted the Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGT) labeling off its senior leaders.

But the US was quickly forced to issue new sanctions on Houthi leaders following their lack of positive engagement in the peace process. The group rejected meetings with the former UN envoy and has continued firing bomb-laden drones and missiles at Saudi Arabia.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan visited Saudi Arabia last month, where talks focused on Yemen. Sullivan was the most senior US official to visit and meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman since Biden became president.

Biden’s so-called recalibration of ties between Washington and Riyadh has seen a downward turn in the 75-year US-Saudi relationship.

