Arab Coalition says hostile projectile hit airport in Jazan, injuring five civilians

Arab Coalition spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Malki, speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, March 22, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen said a hostile projectile launched by the group hit King Abdullah airport in Jazan, injuring five civilians, the Saudi state news agency reported on Friday.

“There were five minor injuries among civilians, passengers and airport employees,” the agency quoted a coalition spokesman as saying.

Read more: Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone targeting Abha airport, four injured

