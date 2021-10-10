Saudi Arabia calls on UN Security Council to hold Houthi militia accountable

Saudi Arabia on Saturday called on the United Nations and the UN Security Council to hold the Iran-backed Houthi militia accountable in accordance with international law for their ongoing attacks against civilians in the Kingdom, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“The Kingdom will spare no effort in taking all necessary measures to protect its lands and preserve the safety of its citizens and residents, according to its obligations under international law,” the Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the UN, Ambassador Abdallah al-Mouallimi, said in a message sent to the UN Security Council.

In the letter, the ambassador wrote about the continuation of “terrorist attacks perpetrated by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia against civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom.”

Al-Mouallimi said that an October 8 attack by the Houthi militia on Saudi Arabia’s Jazan airport resulted in the injury of ten civilian passengers and airport employees, as well as material damage to the airport.

The deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure and threatening innocent civilians could amount to a war crime, the Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the UN said in the letter, adding that the Houthi militia “must be held accountable in accordance with international law.”

SPA reported that the ambassador said the continued absence of adequate and strict measures by the international community, especially the UN Security Council, has sent the wrong message to the Houthis to continue their terrorist acts in the region.

It is of paramount importance that the UN Security Council assumes its responsibility towards the Houthi militias, their arms suppliers and the resources that finance their terrorist acts, in order to stop their threats to international peace and security, al-Mouallimi said in the letter.

