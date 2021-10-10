.
Saudi Arabia foreign ministry condemns attack on Aden governor 

Policemen and firefighters work at the scene of a blast in Aden, Yemen, October 10, 2021. (Reuters)
Saudi Arabia foreign ministry condemns attack on Aden governor

Tala Michel Issa & Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry has condemned the terrorist bomb attack targeting government officials in Aden, Yemen, Al Arabiya reported late Sunday.

The governor of Aden in Yemen survived a car bomb attack on his motorcade that killed at least five people and wounded five others in the city’s district of Tawahi, according to an Al Arabiya report citing a Yemeni security source.

Governor Ahmed Lamlas told local media that he was in good health but said his escorts were hit by the explosion.

Policemen stand at the scene of a blast in Aden, Yemen, October 10, 2021. (Reuters)
Killed in the attack were the governor's press secretary and his photographer, the head of his security detail and a fourth companion as well as a civilian bystander, a local government source said.

A body covered with a blanket lay on the street next to a charred vehicle in al-Tawahi district, which houses the headquarters of the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC). Firefighters and police were deployed to the area.

Agriculture Minister Salem al-Socotri also survived the blast, AFP confirmed.

Policemen stand at the scene of a blast in Aden, Yemen, October 10, 2021. (Reuters)
Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed has ordered an urgent investigation into the attack.

Both men who were targeted in the attack are members of the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC).

