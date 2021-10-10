.
Saudi authorities arrest person who beat, racially abused elderly man in video

اعتداء على مسن في السعودية
A still image taken from the video that circulated on social media. (Twitter)
Crime

Saudi authorities arrest person who beat, racially abused elderly man in video

Marco Ferrari and Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Police in Saudi Arabia’s Dammam arrested a person who beat an elderly man and verbally abused him using racist language in a video clip that circulated online, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Public Prosecutor Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah al-Mojeb ordered an investigation into the incident, recommending that strict legal measures be taken against the offender.

In a statement carried by SPA, the public prosecution warned against behavior that endangers society by stoking tribal and racial tensions.

The man arrested by police is in his 40s and had previous criminal convictions, according to Muhammad al-Shehri, spokesperson for the Eastern Province Police.

In August, police in Riyadh arrested four Syrians and a Saudi national who were seen in a video clip beating a man and stealing his phone.

Another six men were arrested in Riyadh in August for verbally harassing a female tourist.

Saudi Arabia arrests two residents for collecting funds of unknown origin

Riyadh police make arrests after five seen beating man and stealing phone

Abu Dhabi court sentences Emirati man to death for killing his father

