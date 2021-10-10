Saudi authorities arrest seven for selling SIM cards belonging to citizens, residents

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have arrested seven undocumented individuals for selling SIM cards belonging to existing citizens and residents, Saudi Press Agency SPA reported on Sunday.

Media spokesperson for Riyadh police Major Khaled al-Kraidis said that the seven violators who were arrested were of Bangladeshi nationality, aged between 30 and 40.

The seven perpetrators were selling the SIM cards without the knowledge of the people who were registered under them, using stores in the city of Riyadh as a cover to carry out the illegal activity.

The police seized 1,461 SIM cards and four fingerprint readers.

They are currently undergoing initial legal procedures and have been referred to the Public Prosecution.

