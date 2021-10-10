UAE president issues decree to adopt country’s ten principles for next 50 years

The President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a decree on the adoption of the country’s ten principles for the next fifty years, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The UAE’s decree No. 15 for 2021 stipulates that all ministries, federal and local government authorities, and institutions in the country should adhere to the following principles:

• The First Principle: The key national focus should be strengthening the Union, its institutions, legislature, capabilities and finances.

• The Second Principle: The UAE will strive over the upcoming period to build the best and most dynamic economy in the world.

• The Third Principle: The UAE’s foreign policy is a tool that aims to serve our higher national goals, the most important of which is the country’s’ economic interests. The goal of our political approach is to serve the economy. And the goal of the economy is to provide a better life for the people of the Union.

• The Fourth Principle: The main future driver for growth is human capital. Developing the educational system, recruiting talent, retaining specialists and continuously building skills will be key to ensuring the UAE remains the most competitive national economy.

• The Fifth Principle: Good neighborliness is the basis of stability. The geographical, social and cultural position of the country in its region is the first line of defense for its security, safety and its future development. Developing stable and positive political, economic and social relations with its neighbors is one of the most important priorities of the country’s foreign policy.

• The Sixth Principle: Consolidating the reputation of the Emirates globally is a national mission for all institutions. The UAE is a destination for business, tourism, industry, investment and cultural excellence.

• The Seventh Principle: The digital, technical and scientific excellence of the UAE will define its development and economic frontiers.

• The Eighth Principle: The core value system in the UAE shall remain based on openness and tolerance, the preservation of rights, the rule of justice and the law. We believe in the preservation of human dignity, the respect for cultural diversity, the strengthening of human fraternity, together with enduring respect for our national identity.

• The Ninth Principle: The UAE’s foreign humanitarian aid is an essential part of its vision and moral duty towards less fortunate peoples. Our foreign humanitarian aid is not tied to religion, race, color or culture. Political disagreement with any country should not justify failing to provide relief to that country in cases of disasters, emergencies and crises.

• The Tenth Principle: Calling for peace, harmony, negotiations and dialogue to resolve all disputes is the basis of the UAE’s foreign policy. Striving with regional partners and global friends to establish regional and global peace and stability is a fundamental driver of our foreign policy.

All ministries, federal and local government authorities, and institutions in the UAE must use the principles “as guidelines in all their directives and decisions, as well as work on the principles’ implementation through their plans and strategies,” according to WAM.

Read more:

UAE commits to net zero by 2050, first among Gulf countries

Dubai ranks fifth in list of top 10 cities in the world for 2021: Report

UAE public sector employees to get Oct. 21 holiday to mark Prophet’s birthday