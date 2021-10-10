.
UAE public sector employees to get Oct. 21 holiday to mark Prophet’s birthday

A minaret of a mosque is pictured during sunset on the first day of the New Islamic Hijri year in Cairo, Egypt in 2016. (File photo: Reuters)
Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Public sector employees in the United Arab Emirates will have October 21 as a holiday to mark Prophet Mohammed’s birthday, it was confirmed Sunday.

The date of the holiday had previously been announced in December 2020 but was confirmed on Sunday in a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, according to the official WAM news agency.

Both the public and private sectors usually enjoy the same public holidays, according to the UAE government website, however, the private sector’s holiday date to mark the Prophet’s birthday has not been officially confirmed.

UAE upcoming holidays

Other public holidays this year include Commemoration Day, paying homage to the country’s armed forces, which will fall on December 1.

National Day holidays, commemorating the founding of the union in 1971, will fall on December 2 and 3.

Holidays in 2022 will include New Year’s Day (January 1), Eid al-Fitr (around May 1 depending on the moon sighting), Arafah Day (around July 8), Eid al-Adha (around July 9-11), Islamic New Year (July 30), the Prophet’s birthday (October 8), Commemoration Day (December 1), and National Day (December 2-3).

