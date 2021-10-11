Fighting south of Yemen’s Marib results in 156 Houthi deaths: Arab coalition

Fighting south of Yemen’s Marib has resulted in 156 members of the Iran-backed Houthi militia being killed, according to an Arab coalition spokesperson.

The operation also involved eight Houthi military vehicles being destroyed.

“We are committed to supporting the Yemeni National Army and protecting Yemeni citizens from the militia's brutality,” the coalition said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The offensive was part of a wider strategy of preventing Houthi incursion into the Abdiya district in Marib governate.

More than 550 Houthis have been killed in the last 19 days, according to the Arab coalition.

In February, the Houthi militia escalated its attacks and military operations to control Marib in a civil war that has been raging since 2014.

Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies intervened in 2015. In March 2021, a peace deal was proposed by Saudi Arabia that was rejected by the Houthis.

