Fighting south of Yemen’s Marib results in 156 Houthi deaths: Arab coalition

Fighters loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed government are pictured on the frontline facing Iran-backed Huthi rebels in the country's northeastern province of Marib on September 27, 2021. Sixty-seven Yemeni rebels and pro-government troops have been killed in fighting for the key city of Marib, military sources said, as the insurgents inch closer to the loyalists' last northern bastion.
Fighters loyal to Yemen's government are pictured on the frontline facing the Iran-backed Houthi militia in the country's northeastern province of Marib on September 27, 2021. (AFP)

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Fighting south of Yemen’s Marib has resulted in 156 members of the Iran-backed Houthi militia being killed, according to an Arab coalition spokesperson.

The operation also involved eight Houthi military vehicles being destroyed.

“We are committed to supporting the Yemeni National Army and protecting Yemeni citizens from the militia's brutality,” the coalition said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The offensive was part of a wider strategy of preventing Houthi incursion into the Abdiya district in Marib governate.

More than 550 Houthis have been killed in the last 19 days, according to the Arab coalition.

In February, the Houthi militia escalated its attacks and military operations to control Marib in a civil war that has been raging since 2014.

Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies intervened in 2015. In March 2021, a peace deal was proposed by Saudi Arabia that was rejected by the Houthis.

