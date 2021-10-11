.
Justin Bieber in Saudi Arabia: Pop star to headline F1 post-race concert in Jeddah

Justin Bieber performs a medley of songs at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, May 22, 2016. (Reuters)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Justin Bieber will be performing in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on December 5, headlining a concert on the sidelines of the Formula 1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (GP).

“CALLING ALL BELIEBERS. Yes, it’s true! @JustinBieber is headlining the stc Saudi Arabian GP post-race concert on Sunday 5 December at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit!” the F1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix GP said in a tweet.

David Guetta and ASAP Rocky will be performing on December 5 at the F1 stc Saudi Arabian GP as well.

On December 4, Jason Derulo and Tiesto are set to headline a concert on the sidelines of the race.

Tickets can be purchased at http://tickets.saudiarabiangp.com

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be held in the Kingdom for the first time from December 3 to 5 in the Jeddah Corniche.

The Jeddah Street Circuit is a record-breaking circuit that includes the longest street circuit and the highest number of corners in the history of Formula 1 races, according to the Grand Prix.

“Designed by the world-renowned Hermann Tilke, the Jeddah Street Circuit features several Fl firsts, guaranteed to Inspire the drivers to greater speeds and produce thrilling race action. With a record-breaking 27 corners and 3 Drag Reduction System (DRS) zones for more chances to overtake, Jeddah is set to rewrite the rules of racing,” the Grand Prix website said.

