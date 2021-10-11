Justin Bieber in Saudi Arabia: Pop star to headline F1 post-race concert in Jeddah

Justin Bieber will be performing in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on December 5, headlining a concert on the sidelines of the Formula 1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (GP).

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“CALLING ALL BELIEBERS. Yes, it’s true! @JustinBieber is headlining the stc Saudi Arabian GP post-race concert on Sunday 5 December at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit!” the F1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix GP said in a tweet.

CALLING ALL BELIEBERS 🚨



Yes, it’s true! @JustinBieber is headlining the stc #SaudiArabianGP post-race concert on Sunday 5 December at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit!



Grab your ticket now via the link: https://t.co/RGQ6Gy2wOv



Amplified by MDLBEAST#OvertakeTheFuture pic.twitter.com/S6x2laOxiT — F1 stc Saudi Arabian GP (@SaudiArabianGP) October 8, 2021

David Guetta and ASAP Rocky will be performing on December 5 at the F1 stc Saudi Arabian GP as well.

On December 4, Jason Derulo and Tiesto are set to headline a concert on the sidelines of the race.

Tickets can be purchased at http://tickets.saudiarabiangp.com

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be held in the Kingdom for the first time from December 3 to 5 in the Jeddah Corniche.

2020: Crowned the World’s No.1 DJ

2021: Coming to Jeddah



Your ticket to the stc #SaudiArabianGP comes with @davidguetta and the fastest street circuit. Get your tickets now for the ultimate #F1 weekend: https://t.co/RGQ6GxKVpV



Amplified by MDLBEAST#OvertakeTheFuture pic.twitter.com/fFwMlsdqeU — F1 stc Saudi Arabian GP (@SaudiArabianGP) October 8, 2021

The Jeddah Street Circuit is a record-breaking circuit that includes the longest street circuit and the highest number of corners in the history of Formula 1 races, according to the Grand Prix.

“Designed by the world-renowned Hermann Tilke, the Jeddah Street Circuit features several Fl firsts, guaranteed to Inspire the drivers to greater speeds and produce thrilling race action. With a record-breaking 27 corners and 3 Drag Reduction System (DRS) zones for more chances to overtake, Jeddah is set to rewrite the rules of racing,” the Grand Prix website said.

Read more:

Tickets for Saudi Arabia’s first ever Formula One race go on sale: Sports ministry

Formula One Jeddah track to be the sport’s longest and fastest street circuit

First Formula One race in Gulf sponsored by Saudi Aramco takes place in Bahrain