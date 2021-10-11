Oman to establish national emergency fund to deal with Shaheen storm aftermath

Oman will establish a national emergency fund to deal with the aftermath of storm Shaheen, the country’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq announced in a televised speech on Monday.

He also said authorities are trying to speed up the work pace to “restore life back to normal” for those who were affected, adding that providing a livelihood for those affected is a priority.

At least 11 people were killed in the sultanate when the tropical storm battered its northern region on October 4 and 5.

Seven were killed in the northern al-Batinah region on October 4, authorities said, while a further four drowned or were killed in landslides on October 5.

At least two people were also killed in Iran, Iranian state media reported.

Roads, electricity, water, and telecommunications services were all effected by the storm, the Times of Oman reported.

More than 5,000 residents were evacuated and housed in 80 temporary shelters, according to the official Oman News Agency.

The water supply to all regions was restored by October 6, while telecommunications were up-and-running on Monday.

Strong winds reached the eastern United Arab Emirates as the storm moved westward, before weakening over the Al Ain region of Abu Dhabi emirate, which saw light to moderate rainfall.

An emergency grant of $2,600 (OMR1,000) was granted to all homes affected by the storm in its immediate aftermath, the country’s National Committee for Emergency Management (NCEM) said in a statement on October 7.

The central bank allocated $18.2 million (OMR 7 million) to relief efforts on October 5.

