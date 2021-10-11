Our operations stopped the Houthis’ storming of Abdiya: Arab Coalition

The Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen has announced that its air operations over an 18-day period stopped the Iran-backed Houthis’ storming of the Abdiya district in Marib governorate.

The spokesman for the coalition forces, Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki, said that the coalition carried out 118 attacks to protect civilians in Abdiya during the past 96 hours.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Brigadier al-Maliki added that 15 military vehicles of the Houthi militia were destroyed, noting that its human losses exceeded 400 members.

“The international community must shoulder its responsibilities,” al-Maliki added.

The coalition spokesperson called on the UN and international organizations to assume their humanitarian responsibility towards the civilians of Abdiya.

Al-Maliki’s statements come considering the continued Houthi shelling and the siege imposed on more than 150,000 people in the Abdiya district, amid warnings of a humanitarian catastrophe and genocide of the district’s residents.

The Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, stressed at the end of September that the siege imposed by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia on al-Abdiya district in Marib, its prevention of food and medical supplies to civilians, and its indiscriminate bombing of villages and homes of citizens with various types of weapons is a cowardly act of revenge that amounts to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In February, the Houthi militia escalated its attacks and military operations to control Marib, in an attempt to strengthen its position during the political negotiations.

Despite calls by international humanitarian organizations, the United Nations and the US to end the war and stop the Houthi attacks on the governorate, which is home to thousands of displaced people, the militias continue to try to advance, without achieving any tangible results, amid the resistance of the army and tribal fighters.

Read more:

Lenderking back in region for Yemen ceasefire talks: US State Department

UN envoy calls for ‘inclusive settlement’ to end Yemen war

UN envoy visits Yemen for talks with PM, separatists