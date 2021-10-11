.
Saudi Arabia’s FM Prince Faisal meets Iraqi counterpart in Serbia

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. (SPA)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published:

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met on Monday Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement Summit held in Serbia’s capital Belgrade, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the “solid relations and close cooperation between the two countries, and discussed strengthening aspects of bilateral cooperation in various fields and ways to support and develop them,” SPA reported.

Prince Faisal and Hussein also discussed ways to intensify joint coordination to serve the interests of the two countries.

Earlier, the Saudi foreign minister attended the Non-Aligned Movement Summit.

“Foreign Minister HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrives at the headquarters of the Non-Aligned Movement Summit, held in the Republic of Serbia with the participation of several brotherly and friendly countries,” the Saudi foreign ministry said in a tweet.

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is an international organization dedicated to representing the interests and aspirations of developing countries.

In the early 21st century, the movement had 120 member states.

NAM was founded and held its first conference (the Belgrade Conference) in 1961 under the leadership of Josip Broz Tito of Yugoslavia.

