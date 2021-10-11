The UAE reports 124 new COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 124 new COVID-19 cases and one virus-related death in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

A total of 737,890 COVID-19 cases and 2,114 virus-related deaths have now been recorded in the UAE.

There were also 182 recoveries from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 731,295.

In the last 24 hours, 29,277 vaccine doses were administered, bringing the country’s dose rate to 207.3 doses per 100 people.

Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed claimed on October 6 that the UAE had overcome the COVID-19 crisis and life was beginning to return back to normal.

